Madison firefighters stop spread of fire in light in Barnes & Noble sign at East Towne Mall

Madison firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in a light in the Barnes & Noble sign at East Towne Mall on Monday, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 10 East Towne Mall, about 10 a.m. Monday after a witness reported seeing fire above the lighted sign at the main entrance to the store, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Engine 8 determined that a letter in the sign was burning, some burning materials had dropped down onto a ledge below, and wiring to the lighting was arcing, Schuster said.

Fire crews shut down power to the sign and used a ladder to get to it and extinguish the fire using a water can extinguisher. No extension of the fire was found, Schuster said.

The damage was limited to just the one letter of the sign, Schuster said.