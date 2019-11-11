Madison firefighters were called to a three-story Downtown apartment building late Friday, after a dog escaped onto the roof and was unable to get back inside.
Ladder Company 1 was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Butler Street where they found a dog walking along the peak of the building. The dog exited the interior through an open window but was unable to make its way back inside due to snow and ice that had accumulated.
An aerial ladder was raised to reach the roof, and two firefighters climbed onto the peak where they used treats to coax the dog into their arms. They used webbing to secure the dog as they returned to the ladder and the ground below.
The dog’s owners were waiting for the pup on the ground with a collar and leash.
The City of Madison Fire Department also received calls of two separate chimney fires Sunday.
The first occurred on Harding Street, on the city's East Side, just before 1:30 p.m. where residents reported flames coming from the chimney of their home. The flames had subsided and only smoke could be seen when Engine Company 5, Engine Company 3 and other east side crews arrived at the scene.
Firefighters entered the home and climbed to the roof to make sure the fire didn’t spread to other parts of the home and to check for debris.
Later in the evening, Engine Company 9 was dispatched to Kendall Avenue, on the city's Near West Side, where firefighters saw glowing embers from the chimney cap of a two-story single-family home. The embers were determined to be the remains of a squirrel or bird’s nest.
Information on these events was provided through press releases from the City of Madison Fire Department.