Madison firefighters rescue worker whose hand became trapped in mechanical equipment

Firefighters from Madison’s Engine Company 3 responded to an East Side business early Tuesday to free a worker whose hand was caught between two mechanical rollers.
You have free articles remaining.
Madison firefighters arrived at the business in the 2200 block of Fordem Avenue and were taken to the worker, who appeared to be in an obvious and high amount of pain. Firefighters made sure the machine was off before working to release the tension on the rollers to free the worker, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The business was not identified and Schuster could not immediately be reached.
The worker was freed from the machinery within 12 minutes of the fire department’s arrival. Paramedics treated the patient and took the person to a local hospital.