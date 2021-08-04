Madison firefighters rescue dog from North Side house fire

Madison Firefighters rescued a small dog from a house fire on the North Side that caused $165,000 in damage Wednesday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m. the Madison Fire Department began to receive multiple calls from concerned neighbors about a house on fire on the 1700 block of Sachtjen Street. One neighbor began pounding on the doors and windows of the home in an effort to alert the owners of the fire but no one appeared to be home, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

Fire crews were able to see smoke coming from the fire from several blocks away. Upon arrival, they searched the home to ensure everyone was out and found a small dog in one of the bedrooms. The dog was brought outside to a neighbor who held it until the homeowners arrived, Galvez said.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The homeowners have insurance to help with the cost of repairs and will be staying with friends until they're able to reenter their home, Galvez said.

