Madison firefighters rescue dog from construction hole, help man with wheelchair home on rainy night

Madison firefighters were doing good deeds in recent days, as they rescued a dog from a construction hole and helped a man with a wheelchair get home on a rainy night.

On Thursday at 11:53 p.m., fire crews responded to 6 Captains Court on the Far West Side to help a family whose dog fell into a construction hole. Ladder 2 found a 16-year-old rat terrier at the bottom of a utility construction excavation hole, about 4-5 feet below ground. The dog was conscious and alert but unable to get out due to the depth and narrow width of the hole, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 2 first tried to lower an attic ladder into the hole to see if the dog might be able to climb out, then tried to send a firefighter down head-first in an attempt to lift the dog out, but the opening was too narrow and the dog became distressed, Schuster said.

They then used a strap known as “firefighter webbing” to devise a makeshift collar, lowered it, wrapped it around the dog and smoothly lifted it to the surface. The owners confirmed the dog was not injured, Schuster said.

Firefighters reported that other nearby excavation holes were properly covered with plywood with hazard warnings, and they placed some plywood on top of the uncovered hole and surrounded it with traffic cones, Schuster said.

At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, firefighters at Station 7 in the 1800 block of McKenna Boulevard answered the doorbell and greeted a man who was on his way home in an electric wheelchair with a battery that almost was out of power. Firefighters welcomed him inside so he could recharge his battery, Schuster said.

As the wheelchair was charging, it began to rain and since man live about 1 ½ miles away, they made some calls trying to secure a cab or medical van to help him, but were unable to, Schuster said.

With help from the department’s officer in charge, they arranged to have Schmidt’s Towing send a truck to take the man and his wheelchair home. Firefighters came as well on Ladder 7 and when he was home, they assisted him back into his house, Schuster said.