Madison firefighters will be paying their respects and help their Appleton counterparts Monday, following the shooting death of an Appleton firefighter on Wednesday.
A Madison Fire Department engine with a crew of five is in Appleton to provide coverage out of Fire Station One, so the local firefighters can pay their respects to Mitch Lundgaard, who was shot to death by a man he was giving aid to.
The Madison unit is one of six from across Wisconsin providing coverage to Appleton's six fire stations.
The crews will work a 12-hour shift beginning Monday morning.
Visitation for Lundgaard is Monday afternoon. A private funeral is planned.
A busload of Madison firefighters will also be heading to Appleton to pay their respects.