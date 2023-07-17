Madison firefighters freed a Pomeranian dog named Bear after it became trapped under an electric sofa at a home in the 500 block of Roman Mist Way on the Far West Side on Saturday night.

Bear crawled under the couch just as its electric motor had been activated to bring down the footrest. The dog’s fur became tangled in the turning drivetrain underneath the seat, pulling the dog in tight against the machinery, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters used bolt cutters and a grinder in trying to free the dog, but their tools either did not work or scared the dog, Schuster said.

The firefighters at the scene called for another unit that had more tools, while the dog’s distraught owners said Bear is like a child to them: “We don't care about the sofa. We just want Bear to be okay.”

They provided firefighters with a hacksaw, and they were able to cut through a metal covering to get to the spring that ensnared the dog’s fur. They then used their bolt cutters to cut through the spring, and were able to dismantle the rest of the drivetrain of the couch’s motor, remove one more piece of metal covering, and free Bear from the couch, Schuster said.

The dog suffered a small cut on the back of its neck, and a received stitches and a checkup from a vet, Schuster said.