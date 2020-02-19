Madison Fire Department takes its new airboat for a test drive

The Madison Fire Department began field training on its new airboat Wednesday, and the department's lake rescue team hopes to get it in service in the next two weeks.

Six members of the department's 56-person lake rescue team trained to use the new piece of equipment on Olin Park's athletic field and at Lottes Park, Lt. Jon Mast said. The goal is to have as many team members comfortable and proficient enough to operate the airboat in a rescue situation before launching it officially.

"It can really be used on a lot of different terrains and during all kinds of weather, so we want to get familiar with it and use it on non-aquatic surfaces," Mast said.

The airboat, which essentially glides slightly above the surface using propeller power, will be operated exclusively by the Madison Fire Department year-round unlike an older airboat the department has been sharing with the Dane County Sheriff's Office for about eight years.

Mast said this airboat is a "definite upgrade" with a capacity of five people compared to two people on the older one. The 20-foot vessel is not only bigger, it is also more powerful, agile and safe.

"It's not a toy," Mast said. "It's a phenomenal piece of equipment that's really going to help a lot of people."