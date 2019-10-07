The Madison Fire Department said it is investigating the cause of a basement fire Sunday morning at an apartment building on the North Side that caused no injuries.
The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday at the building in the 3700 block of East Karstens Drive, Madison Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Occupants reported that smoke alarms were sounding intermittently for about 30 minutes before someone smelled smoke coming from the basement and called 911, Schuster said.
Some had evacuated the building in response to the alarm, but others had not and were directed by fire crews to get out, Schuster said.
Engine Company 10 opened the basement door to find it filled with smoke, descended into the basement, found a small fire, and quickly extinguished it, Schuster said