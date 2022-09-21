 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Fire Department responds to fire at Research Products on the Near East Side

Research Products fire

Madison Fire Department officials remained on the scene of a fire that broke out at 1015 E. Washington Ave. Wednesday evening. 

 ELIZABETH BEYER, STATE JOURNAL

Firefighters in Engine 1 could see smoke coming from Near East Side building as they drove toward Research Products Corporation Wednesday evening. 

The Madison Fire Department responded to multiple callers who reported smoke and flames on the roof of the building at 1015 E. Washington Ave. at around 6:18 p.m., fire prevention officer Amanda Hornung said. 

Callers also reported several people on the roof of the building who were able to evacuate to an adjacent building before firefighters arrived. 

Multiple engines arrived on scene at around 6:21 p.m., including a ladder, and firefighters began an aggressive attack on the blaze from the outside of the building. A crew of firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze from inside the building as well. The fire was extinguished at around 6:44 p.m., Hornung said. 

As of 8 p.m., the fire investigation unit was still on the scene and the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, nor was a damage estimate available. 

