A house fire that displaced two people on Madison's West Side was electrical in nature.

According to Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster, firefighters have narrowed down their investigation to three potential causes: The junction where the exterior power lines enter the home's interior, a fan that was used for a Radon system, or wiring for can lights in the garage.

In a release Tuesday evening, Fire Prevention Officer Paul Graening said the fire at 5400 Trempealeau Trail began in the attic area above the garage, causing an estimated $100,000 worth of damage. The attic and its contents, she said, sustained "extensive damage."

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, arriving at 4:17 p.m. to smoke coming from the garage and roof of the house.

Two people were displaced, and no injuries have been reported.

