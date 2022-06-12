Madison Fire Department investigating death possibly connected to Downtown apartment fire, authorities say

Madison Fire Department personnel discovered a body while investigating a Downtown apartment fire that self-extinguished early Sunday morning.
Engine Co. 4 was dispatched to 730 Braxton Place at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday on reports of a smell of something burning. After searching the building, firefighters found an apartment with evidence of a fire that had self-extinguished, along with an occupant of the apartment who was deceased, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The death is not considered to be suspicious at this time, Schuster said, and the department is currently investigating whether the fire was the occupant's cause of death. The department is also investigating the cause and origin of the fire.