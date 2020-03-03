Madison Fire Department gets pet oxygen masks again after 11-year-old boy's plea

An 11-year-old boy from DeForest sent a letter to Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis urging the fire department to take more precautions when it comes to saving four-legged friends.

As a result, the Madison Fire Department now has two new oxygen masks specially designed for animals, and Finn Sullivan said his goal is to make sure every fire department in Wisconsin has these masks.

He said he told his mom, Amanda Sullivan, about his goal and sent emails to every fire department in Wisconsin -- more than 700. He has heard back from 39 departments.

"He loves animals, and he just wants to help them," Amanda said.

Davis announced the purchase of the new masks Tuesday along with Finn and his family. He said each mask costs $80 to $100 and comes with a small, medium and large size to fit animals ranging in size from a mouse to a newborn horse.

The two masks are now kept in the fire department's command car 31, which Davis said responds to all structure fires in the city of Madison.