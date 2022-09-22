Madison Fire Department extinguishes warehouse fire on Madison's Near East Side

Firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire on Madison's Near East Side Wednesday evening that caused some damage but no injuries.

Multiple callers reported smoke and flames on the roof of the building at 1040 E. Main St. at 6:18 p.m., fire prevention officer Amanda Hornung said. Callers also reported several people on the roof of the building who were able to evacuate to an adjacent building before firefighters arrived.

Multiple engines arrived on scene at 6:21 p.m., including a ladder, and firefighters began an aggressive attack on the blaze from the outside of the building. A crew of firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze from inside the building as well. The fire was extinguished at 6:44 p.m., Hornung said.

As of 8 p.m., the fire investigation unit was still on the scene and the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, nor was a damage estimate available.

The fire was across the street from the AprilAire Research Products manufacturing facility, which was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," said Jennifer Pagels, vice president of human resources for AprilAire.

"Although the fire department extinguished the fire by about 6:30 p.m., significant smoke remained in the area so we kept employees out of the building for another four hours for their safety,” Pagels said.

