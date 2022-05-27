Madison fire crews put out small blaze under roof of South Side laundry business

Madison fire crews put out a small blaze under the roof of a South Side laundry business on Thursday morning, with no injuries reported.

Ladder 6 was sent to Madison United Healthcare Linen, 1310 W. Badger Road, at 9:55 a.m. Thursday and arrived at 10:01 a.m. to investigate a fire alarm, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

A building manager told firefighters that a smoke detector went off and smoke was seen momentarily from the roof line. Fire crews checked the alarm panel, then proceeded to a dryer duct where they found a haze of smoke with no obvious source, Schuster said.

While electrical power to the dryers in the area was shut down, a thermal imaging camera revealed high heat in the area where a dryer vent meets the corrugated metal ceiling. When the roof was opened, firefighters were met with smoke, flames were discovered underneath the roof, and Ladder 6 began to extinguish the fire with a hand line, Schuster said.

Fire crews determined that the fire was contained to the wooden framing in the area where the fire was discovered. While the cause could not definitively be determined, a seam in the dryer duct piping could be to blame, with hot air from the dryer vent leaking out and causing the wooden frame beams in the ceiling to heat up and ignite, Schuster said.

No dollar damage estimate was available.

