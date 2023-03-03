Madison fire crews contained a natural gas leak after a vehicle struck a line and meters at a Southwest Side apartment building on Wednesday night.

A natural gas line and four meters were severely damaged in the crash about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at a building in the 4300 block of Britta Drive, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The car had been moved away from the gas meters prior to the arrival of firefighters and the driver reported no injuries. Firefighters shut down the valve for the natural gas and stopped the gas from leaking, Schuster said.

Firefighters then checked for damage to the building and monitored the inside for natural gas or carbon monoxide, finding none. There was no structural damage other than a broken exterior glass pane near the gas meters, Schuster said.

MGE responded to address the damaged gas line and meters, Schuster said.

