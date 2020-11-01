Madison fire crew saves woman from sinking vehicle at Warner Park Boat Launch

Madison firefighters swam 20 yards out into Lake Mendota to rescue a woman who was trapped in the backseat of a sinking vehicle Saturday evening, the Fire Department said.

The crew from Madison Fire Department Engine 10 responded to a report of a car rolling into the water at the Warner Park Boat Launch with at least one person trapped at 7:20 p.m., fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Madison police are investigating the incident. Lt. Shannon Blackamore said one woman was in the car, and it doesn't seem like anyone else was involved at this point.

"We're not sure if it was intentional or not," Blackamore said.

As fire crews arrived at 7:25 p.m., the vehicle took on water fast, Schuster said. Madison firefighters could see at least one person trapped in the backseat.

Firefighters swam to the vehicle, which was almost completely submerged. They were able to pull the woman, unresponsive and without a pulse, from the backseat, Schuster said.

