Madison fire crew saves person from sinking vehicle at Warner Park Boat Launch

A vehicle took on water fast as it sank roughly 20 yards from the dock at the Warner Park Boat Launch Saturday evening, and Madison firefighters could see at least one person trapped in the backseat.

The crew from the Madison Fire Department Engine 10 swam to the vehicle which was almost completely submerged when they reached it and pulled the victim, unresponsive and without a pulse, from the backseat.

Once back on the dock, the crew began to administer CPR immediately until a medic arrived on scene to provide advanced life support. The victim was transported to a local hospital and the medic crew continued to perform live saving efforts on the way to the hospital. The victim regained a pulse before reaching the emergency room, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department Lake Rescue Team arrived at the boat launch and performed an underwater search for additional occupants of the vehicle. None were found.

The car was pulled from the water by a local towing company. Madison police are investigating the incident.

