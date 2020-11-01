Madison fire crew saves person from sinking vehicle at Warner Park Boat Launch

A vehicle took on water fast as it sank roughly 20 yards from the dock at the Warner Park Boat Launch Saturday evening, and Madison firefighters could see at least one person trapped in the backseat.
The crew from the Madison Fire Department Engine 10 swam to the vehicle which was almost completely submerged when they reached it and pulled the victim, unresponsive and without a pulse, from the backseat.
Once back on the dock, the crew began to administer CPR immediately until a medic arrived on scene to provide advanced life support. The victim was transported to a local hospital and the medic crew continued to perform live saving efforts on the way to the hospital. The victim regained a pulse before reaching the emergency room, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Fire Department Lake Rescue Team arrived at the boat launch and performed an underwater search for additional occupants of the vehicle. None were found.
The car was pulled from the water by a local towing company. Madison police are investigating the incident.
Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington
Hotel Washington before the fire
The front of the Hotel Washington on West Washington Avenue in Madison before the fire.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, State Journal
Club de Wash before the fire
Club de Wash was the concert venue inside Hotel Washington. Hotel Washington was destroyed by a fire in 1996. This photo, published that year, is of alt-rock trio Ben Folds Five performing a sold out show at the venue.
CAROLYN PFLASTERER -- State Journal
Hotel Washington fire
Fire trucks set up on West Washington Avenue on Feb. 18, 1996, to battle the Hotel Washington fire.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL
Hotel Washington fire
A crowd gathers on West Washington Avenue about 8 a.m. Feb. 18, 1996, to watch as a violent, fast-moving fire engulfs the Hotel Washington. The fire department was called at about 6:15 a.m., and additional firefighters arrived at 6:28.
Joseph W. Jackson III, State Journal
Hotel Washington fire
The Hotel Washington was destroyed by fire Feb. 18, 1996.
State Journal archives
Hotel Washington fire
Smoke from the burning Hotel Washington marked the Madison skyline the morning on Feb. 18, 1996. The old Madison depot is at lower left. The Dane County Mental Health Center is at lower right.
Scott Seid, State Journal archives
Hotel Washington in ruins
Firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze at the Hotel Washington after most of the building has collapsed on Feb. 18, 1996.
COURTESY OF WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY - ID#112728
People watch Hotel Washington blaze
A small group of people watches as fire destroys the Hotel Washington on Feb. 18, 1996.
COURTESY OF WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY - ID#112724
Hotel Washington fire
Firefighters at the scene of the Hotel Washington blaze Feb. 18, 1996.
The Capital Times
Hotel Washington fire
Firefighters fight the Hotel Washington fire.
Fighting the fire
The Hotel Washington burned down Feb. 18, 1996.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 76261
Extinguishing hot spot
Amid the charred rubble and ice-glazed trees and fences, a Madison firefighter douses a hot spot at the remains of the Hotel Washington on FEb. 19, 1996.
Scott Seid, State Journal
Friends embrace
Friends embrace as they view the remains of the Hotel Washington on Feb. 18, 1996.
Capital Times archives
Freezing water
The Citgo gas station next door to the Hotel Washington becomes an icicle palace.
The Capital Times
Hotel Washington fire
Fire hoses play on the rubble of the historic Hotel Washington on Feb. 18, 1996.
Capital Times
Barber's Closet fire damage
A fire Feb. 18, 1996, destroyed the Hotel Washington, including the Barber's Closet.
COURTESY OF WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY - ID#112723
Hotel Washington flowers
Among those mourning the loss of the Hotel Washington on Feb. 19, 1996, were two people who left flowers on a fence surrounding its remains. The card reads: "Dear Hotel, Dear Rod's & Barber's Closet & New Bar. We love and miss you. Kay & Shelley."
Scott Seid, State Journal
Gutted hotel with flag
A rainbow flag, the symbol of gay and lesbian identity, flies Feb. 20, 1996, over the charred remains of the Hotel Washington.
Capital Times archives
Hotel Washington vigil
Sue Filo, Amy Udelhofen and Mandy Woods, left to right, joined more than 500 people outside the Capitol in a vigil Feb. 19, 1996, for the Hotel Washington.
Joseph W. Jackson III, State Journal
Hotel Washington service
The Rev. Diane Reistroffer of University United Methodist Church leads friends of the Hotel Washington in a service of song and remembrance Feb. 18, 1996.
Capital Times
Fire investigators
Fire inspectors examine the ruins of the Hotel Washington.
The Capital Times
Salvaging what they can
Employees of businesses located in the Hotel Washington load whatever they could salvage into a U-Haul truck Feb. 19, 1996.
Scott Seid, State Journal
Washington Hotel steps
A set of steps is the only thing that remains March 6, 1996, at the burned and demolished Hotel Washington, where an emptied ashtray caused the $2 million blaze Feb. 18, 1996.
Carolyn Pflasterer, State Journal
State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996
Trumpf Hotel, 1906
A view across an unpaved street of the Hotel Trumpf, 636 W. Washington Ave. The entrance is on the corner of the building facing the intersection. Originally called the Madison House, the wooden hotel caught fire in 1906 and was rebuilt as a brick building by owner E.G. Trumpf, and renamed the Hotel Trumpf. In 1916, the hotel was sold to August Harbort and renamed Hotel Washington.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 109446
Hotel Washington in 1935
Exterior view from the street of the Hotel Washington, 636 W. Washington Ave., on April 21, 1935.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 4118
