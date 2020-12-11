Madison fighter jets grounded as Air Force launches investigation into fatal F-16 crash; pilot ID expected Friday

Madison’s Air National Guard unit has grounded pilots as the military investigates the crash of an F-16 fighter jet Tuesday night during a training exercise over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The 115th Fighter Wing is expected to identify the pilot killed in the crash Friday afternoon. Department of Defense policy requires a 24-hour waiting period after notification of the pilot’s family.
Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo said Friday he and the base chaplain notified the pilot’s spouse on Thursday.
Van Roo said the tight-knit unit is also mourning the loss of one of its members.
“The loss of a member like this is a very difficult thing for such a committed group of professionals,” he said. “Our sadness over this loss will dissipate but the scar may never heal.”
The Air Force is investigating why the plane crashed during a scheduled training exercise within Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest, but Van Roo said it could take a month to determine exactly what happened and more than a year to determine why.
Van Roo said the investigation will look at all aspects of the mission, including maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings and training.
The unit, which supports the Air Force’s national defense mission, will be grounded until leaders determine it is safe to fly again, Van Roo said. “Right now we’re deliberate about understanding when we’re going to fly next, but we have stood down for now.”
A search effort involving the 115th Fighter Wing, local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies began shortly after the crash in a remote area of the forest that Delta County Sheriff Ed Oswald said is “very remote with no cellphone service.”
Tuesday’s crash was the third of an F-16 from the 115th Fighter Wing in 25 years. There were no fatalities in the other two crashes.
Truax Field is named for Wisconsin native Lt. Thomas Truax who was killed in a training accident in November 1941.
In April, the Air Force named Truax as one of two bases to host fleets of new F-35 fighter planes to replace its aging F-16s starting in 2023.
