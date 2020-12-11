Madison fighter jets grounded as Air Force launches investigation into fatal F-16 crash; pilot ID expected Friday

Madison’s Air National Guard unit has grounded pilots as the military investigates the crash of an F-16 fighter jet Tuesday night during a training exercise over Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The 115th Fighter Wing is expected to identify the pilot killed in the crash Friday afternoon. Department of Defense policy requires a 24-hour waiting period after notification of the pilot’s family.

Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo said Friday he and the base chaplain notified the pilot’s spouse on Thursday.

Van Roo said the tight-knit unit is also mourning the loss of one of its members.

“The loss of a member like this is a very difficult thing for such a committed group of professionals,” he said. “Our sadness over this loss will dissipate but the scar may never heal.”

The Air Force is investigating why the plane crashed during a scheduled training exercise within Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest, but Van Roo said it could take a month to determine exactly what happened and more than a year to determine why.

Van Roo said the investigation will look at all aspects of the mission, including maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings and training.