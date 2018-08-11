Madison seventh-grader Lola Mendoza won second place in the National Spanish Spelling Bee in Texas in July, but getting there was no small task.
Mendoza’s father Antonio Hernández spent months searching for funding so his family could fly to San Antonio for the competition. Eventually, Hernández started a GoFundMe page to raise money. Now, he’s trying to make sure a more reliable solution is in place for future competitors from Wisconsin.
"I'm interested in someone stepping up and being the sponsor every single year, and I know that's hard because Spanish spelling bees are not that sophisticated in Wisconsin," Hernández said.
Out of 27,000 students enrolled in the Madison Metropolitan School District, 2,700 speak Spanish as their home language, according to data from MMSD and the state Department of Public Instruction. MMSD also has a Spanish dual-language immersion program and the opportunity for students to earn a Seal of Biliteracy, demonstrating their mastery of a foreign language.
The cost for Hernández was more than $2,000 for him, his wife and Mendoza to attend the competition. He said he had initially sought help from the National Spanish Spelling Bee but found that it was unable to provide travel assistance. Luckily, contributions from friends, teachers and community organizations Cops for Kids and Madison4Kids allowed all three to make the trip.
But Hernández doesn't want the next winner's parents to have to go through the same ordeal to fund their child's trip to the national bee. So far, Hernández — who previously worked at Madison College and will teach engineering at the University of Wisconsin–Madison this fall — said he’s had difficulty finding potential sponsors, but he hasn’t given up yet.
Part of the reason for the lack of sponsors likely has to do with how new the eight-year-old NSSB is compared with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is in English and has existed for more than 90 years.
Valerie Miller, spokesperson for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, said that students who attend the English national spelling bee often receive financial support through various regional sponsors who also host regional competitions. But it isn’t Scripps that reaches out to sponsors, rather the sponsors come to them, Miller said.
Sponsors have traditionally been regional newspapers, such as the Wisconsin State Journal, but have grown to include TV stations, universities and even NFL teams, Miller said.
NSSB founder David Briseño said this is how any future sponsorships will have to be formatted given his organization's limited funding capabilities. He said in New Mexico, which has had a state-run Spanish spelling bee since 1994, the New Mexico Association for Bilingual Education pays for its winners to travel to the national bee.
Briseño, who founded the NSSB after he realized his children had nowhere else to compete after winning the New Mexico Spelling Bee, said he's too busy coordinating the event to help create a network of sponsors similar to the Scripps Bee.
"I haven't reached out for sponsors (in Wisconsin) because I have a full-time job. This is more a labor of love trying to get this off the ground," Briseño said.
Hernández said he will continue looking for sponsors before next year's district bee because he believes it's important for children to always have higher goals to work toward. If children in Wisconsin are unable to go to the NSSB he worries they will be less motivated to compete in Spanish spelling bees more generally.
"Soon enough children will wonder if it's worth continuing to learn Spanish with as much zeal and energy if they get told the biggest competition is the district bee," Hernández said. "There has to be a local entity that will see to it that students are able to go."