Tucked into a landscape of lush trees and acres of fruits and vegetables on Madison's North Side grow thousands of hot yellow peppers that you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in the country.

Flavors of home Food is a common language whose taste or smell can evoke memories of home. In this occasion series, the Wisconsin State Journal is telling stories of Madisonians through the food they make or grow.

Sei Kidau describes these Scotch bonnet peppers, which he grows in impeccably neat rows of 50, as similar to habanero peppers but with more flavor. They're commonly used in Jamaican cooking. Kidau grows these peppers at Troy Farm, a vegetable production and education project run by Rooted, a local nonprofit dedicated to making access to land and fresh food more equitable.

This year, he'll produce around 3,000 pounds of peppers which he'll sell to some restaurants and many African and Caribbean natives who freeze them to use all year. Kidau hopes the food will help shed light on the importance of offering agricultural options that reflect the cultures of all Wisconsinites.

“In terms of farming in Wisconsin, we have to understand that we have a diverse population,” Kidau said. “We're trying to create a situation long-term where we’re going to be able to grow African and Caribbean crops in Wisconsin for the growing African immigrant population.”

Kidau's love of farming is rooted in Liberia, where he lived until the age of 12 when his family moved to Milwaukee. In 2001, at age 30, Kidau moved to Madison for a job opportunity at a mortgage company.

“Life was simple,” Kidau said of his childhood. “I’ve always had a garden. It’s always felt natural to always be planting.”

But moving to Wisconsin was a big adjustment for Kidau. He still had a thick accent and struggled to fit in socially.

“I went to a Catholic school that was predominantly white,” Kidau recalled. “I didn’t get along with the white kids or the Black kids because I was the African kid.”

When Kidau was 14, his father visited Liberia and was killed in a military coup, leaving Kidau to be raised primarily by his stepmother. During this time, Kidau was able to connect with other Liberians in Milwaukee, and leaned into those connections and his African heritage as he healed from the loss of the father. Much of the work that he does today is simply an extension of his father's legacy.

"Coming to Milwaukee and then losing my father just made me hold on to my African heritage even more because that was my connection to him" he said. "That's part of the reason why I'm doing what I'm doing with agriculture."

Kidau, now 52 with a wife and five children, followed a common American path as an adult and started climbing the ranks of corporate America. He held positions related to lending at major financial institutions like JP Morgan Chase and U.S. Bank, but his heart was in farming. In May, he left his full-time job at Johnson Financial Group to pursue agriculture full-time.

And now Kidau embraces his dual identity.

“I’m in this weird situation when I go to Africa, I’m the American guy. In the states, some people look at my name and I’m the African guy,” he said. “I have Wisconsin in my blood as much as I have Africa in my blood, so it’s impossible to forget about either one.”

Kidau is also balancing the management of two farms at separate ends of the globe. Along with his small plot of land in Madison, Kidau manages a 150-acre farm in Liberia.

His Liberia farm employs 18 full-time local workers and harvests crops such as palm oil, rice and various vegetables. Kidau visits his farm about once a year and communicates with his local staff primarily through video chats through the messaging platform WhatsApp.

A key motivation for Kidau hasn’t been money, but the potential to give back to his home country and provide greater food security and economic development for the region. Much of the rice and vegetables that are harvested on his Liberia farm help feed his workers and their families.

“I decided to get into agriculture to help create jobs for people because we went through a period of Civil War. I moved a lot of my family from Liberia to Ghana then to Guinea,” Kidau said. “We’re trying to be a part of the solution to address food security first and foremost and that's what can create jobs.”

A portion of the sales from the peppers in Madison is directed toward Kidau’s nonprofit titled Youth Empowerment Initiatives, which organizes projects in Liberia and Jamaica to empower youth in agriculture. Alongside his 150-acre farm, Kidau recently acquired an additional 300 acres of land, where he plans to develop a food forest, meaning everything grown on the land will be edible.

While Kidau still has a long road ahead of him in his transition from the financial sector to agriculture, he is extremely optimistic about the potential impact that his fields can have on local communities.

“It's good to do something where you love doing it,” Kidau said. “These are things that I want to do to set up a legacy that can move forward.”