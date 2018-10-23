These five Madison residents will appear Wednesday on “Family Feud.”
Show me the Williams family.
After filming their appearance for the daytime television game show in late May, the Williams — or more accurately the Williamses, Olsons and one Balistrieri — will demonstrate their guile on-air Wednesday afternoon.
Chelsea Olson said she competed along with her mother, Beth Olson, father, Michael Williams, brother, Sam Williams, and cousin, Tony Balistrieri.
“We’ve wanted to be on ‘Family Feud’ for a long time,” the 26-year-old Olson said. “It was incredible. It was so much fun.”
In March, Olson said she saw on Facebook that “Family Feud” was going to hold auditions in Milwaukee, so she told her family about the chance to compete.
At the audition, the family participated in a mock game of “Family Feud” and told producers a little bit about themselves, Olson said. A few weeks later, the Williams family got a call asking if they wanted to be flown out to Los Angeles for the show, she said.
“Once you get there you have another audition where you kind of have to show them that you can be on camera with all the lights and everything,” Olson said. “Some families don’t make it past that point, but we were lucky enough to be chosen.”
Olson said she grew up in Michigan but went to college at UW-Madison, as it was where her parents graduated. Her parents and brother moved to the city about five years ago when she was in her senior year, mainly because her parents got jobs at the university, she said.
Balistrieri grew up in Milwaukee, but now also lives in Madison, Olson said.
“Family Feud” pits two families against each other over multiple rounds to try to guess the most popular answers to subjective questions, usually fielded from a group of 100 people, such as “What is the first thing most people do in the morning?”
The first family to reach 300 points goes on to play a “Fast Money” round with the chance of winning $20,000.
As for the suit-wearing, mustachioed host of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey, Olson said “he’s very engaging and an awesome host.”
“Family Feud” airs on WMSN-TV (Fox), Channel 47, in the Madison area with three, half-hour time slots per day at noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Olson said her family will likely be featured on the noon or 1:30 p.m. show.