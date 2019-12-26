Madison falls 1 degree short of record high Christmas temperature

Richie and Moe eagerly opened their presents Christmas morning.
Inside the wrapped gifts and festive bags weren’t toys, but rather treats suitable for the pair of bonded gibbons at Vilas Zoo.
The gibbons — a species of apes native to Southeast Asia — embraced the unseasonably warm weather Wednesday along with the Christmas Day visitors to the zoo on Madison’s Near West Side.
“It was Christmas Day and our tradition is to stay at home as a family,” said Mike Mathison, who visited the zoo with his wife and their two daughters. “With the weather being so warm, we figured we’d come out to the zoo since it was open.”
With a high temperature of 55 degrees, Beth Petersen, general curator at Vilas Zoo, said Wednesday was likely the busiest Christmas Day she’s seen in 13 years of working for the free zoo, which was open for 2½ hours in the morning.
The day was also the second-warmest Christmas in Madison, just 1 degree short of tying the record for Dec. 25 of 56 degrees set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.
After opening presents at their Sun Prairie home, Amy Mathison said she and her husband decided to take advantage of the “weird” weather by bringing their daughters — 3-year-old Natalie and 1½-year-old Eva — to the zoo before smoking a prime rib for dinner.
“We’ve seen some weird stuff too — people mowing lawns, detailing their car — it’s just very strange,” said Amy Mathison. “We’re glad it was open. It was a really great Christmas tradition to try out.”
Even Pelo, a male African lion, basked on a rock in the late December sun.
Katie and Matt Knill go to the zoo with their 2-year-old son, George, at least once a month, but Wednesday’s visit was the first excursion on a holiday.
“We live in Madison, so it’s just something to do with our kiddo, who loves coming to the zoo,” Katie Knill said.
Matt Knill added that George, whose favorite animals are the giraffes, “wanted to come here before he opened presents today.”
On the ice
Despite the weather — the high temperature was more than 20 degrees warmer than normal for Dec. 25 — people still found opportunities for winter activities.
Dozens of anglers could be seen in the morning dotted across the ice on Monona Bay as a nearby jogger went for a run in shorts.
Steve Goldstein got to Monona Bay around 8:30 a.m. to put in some ice time.
Having played hockey for 30 years, the 65-year-old Goldstein said he tries to get out as much as possible. But given the holiday, only three other people turned up to play. So instead, he handled a ball with a hockey stick as his dog, Ezzie, chased after it.
“I might skate again later today,” the Near East Side resident said. “If there’s enough clouds, the ice will be great all day, but if the sun beats down on it, it’ll get soft.”
At the park
On the Far West Side, Elver Park was busy with a variety of activities.
Children packed the playground, a pair of people played tennis, and sledders in short-sleeve shirts sped down a hill covered with artificial snow.
Ansel Wenisch, 11, got a new snow tube for Christmas and spent time on the hill with his father, Thomas Wenisch.
“We looked online and saw Elver Park might have snow,” Thomas Wenisch said. “50 degrees and snow, what could be better?”
Happy sounds
At Vilas Zoo, the gibbons weren’t the only animals to receive holiday-themed “enrichment” — activities and objects meant to stimulate the environment of animals at zoos.
But primates tend to react best to wrapped gifts, said Rachel Kluge, a zookeeper.
“These guys, they rip and tear. They’re making happy sounds right now,” she said of the hoots made by Moe, a female gibbon, and Richie, a male.
The zoo commonly does holiday-themed enrichment, including for Hanukkah and Halloween, Kluge said.
“We kind of just get a whole bunch of holiday stuff and we kind of distribute it around so everyone gets a little love,” she said.
Andy and Kristina Johnson wore matching Christmas pajamas to the zoo with their 7-week-old son, Clark.
Living in the Vilas neighborhood, the couple decided to go on a walk with their son in a stroller in an attempt to put him to sleep before plans of eating French toast and watching Christmas movies.
“It’s awesome,” Kristina Johnson said of the weather. “We just moved here from southern California, so this is pretty great to not have to be stuck inside and to see the sun.”