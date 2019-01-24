Looking to do more clean-up following the biggest snowstorm of the season for Madison, the city is extending its snow emergency for overnight Thursday into Friday.
That means cars must be parked on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses between 1 a.m. through 7 a.m. Friday to allow city snowplow drivers the ability to remove snow from the even-numbered side of roads.
"Streets Division crews will be working throughout the night to plow areas that had been blocked by parked cars during the daytime operations," Streets spokesman Bryan Johnson said in a statement.
A snow emergency applies the alternate-side parking rules to those who live in the Snow Emergency Zone, which includes the Isthmus, Downtown and the Vilas and Greenbush neighborhoods.
People living in these parking-tight areas are asked to find off-street parking if possible. Otherwise, cars can be parked in a city-owned ramp during a snow emergency at no charge between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Any time spent in the ramps before 9 p.m. and after 7 a.m. will incur charges.
A violation of the alternative-side parking rules could result in a $60 ticket and potentially being towed.
From Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, Madison got about 7 inches of snow. It came days after the 4.5-inch snowfall last weekend. A snow emergency was not called for the first snowstorm.
The city typically calls a snow emergency for two nights that allows each side of a street to be free of cars and plowed on consecutive nights. The snow emergency extension means even-numbered sides of streets will receive their second pass-through tonight.