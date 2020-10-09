Madison expands Vision Zero; will lower speed limit on Milwaukee Street

The city of Madison announced Friday it will expand its Vision Zero initiative to Milwaukee Street starting Monday.

The speed limit on Milwaukee Street, from just east of Fair Oaks Avenue to Thompson Drive will change from 35 mph to 25 mph.

Vision Zero, an initiative announced in July by the city in an effort to eliminate the number of traffic related deaths and injuries by 2030, began by lowering the speed limit on East Washington Avenue from Pinckney Street to Baldwin Street from 35 mph to 25 mph and from Baldwin Street to Marquette Street from 35 mph to 30 mph in September.

The city will erect digital signboards on Milwaukee Street to remind drivers of the speed limit change.

Nine people have been seriously injured in traffic crashes on Milwaukee Street in the last 5 years, and two of those injured were crossing the street, according to a statement released by Kristin Brodowsky, a spokeswoman in the City of Madison Parking Division.