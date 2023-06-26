Under twinkling white lights and silver streamers, two disco balls rotating overhead, Kayos Lynn Mirage steps onto the stage at FIVE Nightclub on Madison’s South Side.

The crowd loves her. They cheer and bounce in and out of their seats as she twirls around the stage to the tune of “Singing in the Rain,” adorned in diamond jewelry and a multicolored silk dress that balloons at every turn. Her platinum blonde hair is neatly arranged in an updo, only adding to the sophistication of her performance. Later, as Kayos performs to the song “Women’s World” by Cher with a routine full of high kicks, twists and turns, outstretched hands in the enthusiastic crowd offer dollar bills and support.

“It’s a rush. It’s a huge overwhelming sense of feeling like you’re a little mini-rock star and people want to see you do this,” Kayos said.

Kayos performs at FIVE, an LGBTQ+ friendly bar and performance space, most Sunday nights as part of the venue’s Mad City Drag Revue show. And she’s made a name for herself as a performer. She holds the titles of Miss Gay Capital City Wisconsin and Miss Five Nightclub, and it’s not uncommon for her to perform three or four nights a week.

Drag shows have faced recent protests and attacks around the country. A report released in April by GLAAD, a national advocacy group for LGBTQ people, reported 161 protests of or threats directed at drag shows, from bomb threats to legislation banning them in public places. Many in the LGBTQ community see the attacks on drag shows as emblematic of growing threats against the larger LGBTQ community.

But in Madison, drag shows are still common, and the support Kayos receives at her Sunday shows is one example of the community rallying around drag performers.

David Eick, owner of FIVE Nightclub, said shows this summer have been packed, and he’s noticed an encouraging rise in family members of performers attending shows.

“We’ve been here 20 years, and it was always rare to have a family member visit,” Eick said. “A lot of the performers’ parents now come and, if anything, what’s happening has helped cement or strengthen the community because people aren’t as afraid to talk about it anymore.”

Meet Jacob

Before there was Kayos Lynn Mirage, there was Jacob Lefeber. Outside of his part-time drag career, Lefeber, 30, works full time as a financial assistant for Aquafix, a local water treatment company. His interest in drag started in college.

“I kind of have a sassy, crass mouth at times, and one of my friends had said, ‘Oh, you sound like this drag queen,’” he said.

Lefeber spent hours watching drag performances on YouTube and following the popular reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He drove frequently from Oshkosh to Madison to attend shows. After forming a bond with drag queen Karizma Mirage, Mirage offered to transform Lefeber into a drag queen for fun.

“It was like giving birth to this new identity and you almost get a refresh on everything,” he recalled. “So afterward, I was just like, ‘I want to learn how to do this.’”

Transforming into Kayos

In 2017, Lefeber officially started pursuing a career in drag. There’s a lot that goes into drag, from perfecting one’s makeup routine to choreographing dance numbers and collecting costumes. Lefeber said it took him close to two years to solidify his 90-minute makeup routine. But performing always came naturally to him.

“When I first met Jacob, he was already a natural performer,” said local drag queen Bianca Lynn Breeze. “So I knew at that moment first meeting him and from his first moment on stage that he was going to grow into something.”

In the early days of his career, Lefeber was mentored by his “drag mother,” Karizma Mirage, which led him to take on the last name Mirage. Kayos was inspired by his chaotic energy. He later added the middle name Lynn, in honor of his drag mentor Bianca Lynn Breeze.

In 2018, Kayos Lynn Mirage won the title of Miss Five Nightclub Newcomer. Recently, Kayos Lynn Mirage has become what she calls “booked and blessed,” as she frequently hosts and performs at local drag shows and competes in drag pageants in Wisconsin and beyond. She has become known for her entrancing stage presence and wit as a performer and a host.

“People often refer to my energy as chaos when I’m on stage and when I’m hosting. I’ve kind of been deemed as Madison’s wild child. I definitely have a sharp tongue and a quick wit on the mic,” Lefeber said. “Kayos is very unpredictable, but also you won’t forget her.”

Joshua Shaw has been a close friend of Lefeber since the start of his drag career. He has watched as his friend has cultivated a career and name for himself out of something that started as a hobby.

“You can really tell when you watch her performances that this is something she’s grown to love and it’s a huge part of who she is,” Shaw said. “Everyone loves her because the personality and the energy and the showmanship that she has on stage is exactly who she is out of drag.”

‘We’re losing safe spaces’

The stage provides a necessary escape for Lefeber.

“Those three to four minutes that you’re performing on stage you forget about kind of all the difficult things going on, especially as queer people,” Lefeber said.

Lefeber said it has been disappointing to witness the emergence of anti-drag legislation and rhetoric, such as Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act, which restricted public drag shows. In early June, a federal judge ruled that Tennessee’s new law was unconstitutional, but the Adult Entertainment Act is just part of a string of similar anti-drag bills that have been proposed in mostly Republican-led legislatures around the country.

“I know that I can walk the streets of Madison and feel quite comfortable and safe. But when I see the news or I see social media and I see what’s happening to other towns that aren’t as fortunate to have that, it humbles me,” Lefeber said. “Why is this a conversation? It’s a theatrical art, and it’s being treated like an addictive drug that kills you. I don’t understand what’s happening.”

For those in the LGBTQ+ community, drag shows at places like FIVE Nightclub, which opened in 1998, can serve as safe spaces that promote togetherness, especially amid such uncertainty.

“When (Kayos) is doing a number or improv, she’s giving it everything she has, and I think the reason she does that is because we’re losing safe spaces,” said Shaw. “We really only have two gay bars left here in Madison, and the bar that she performs at regularly, that’s our spot.”

This month, for the first time ever, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans, due to an “unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults.”

“With all the legislation that’s out there, everybody just tends to become more aware,” said Eick, the owner of FIVE Nightclub. “The biggest thing that’s changed since all this has started is we do a public service announcement at the beginning of every show where we let the customers know in case of emergency where all the exits are.”

After the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs at a gay nightclub last November, FIVE also held active shooter training with the Madison Police Department. Eick said he has noticed a rise in verbal phone threats made against the club during the past few months.

“I haven’t discussed it much, but I did put a notice on our drag page before pride month started that everybody should always be careful and aware of their surroundings no matter where they are,” Eick said. “That was driven by phone calls.”

‘I know who I am’

Currently, Lefeber is preparing for the Miss Gay Wisconsin USA pageant in November. A win would mean advancing to the national competition, and his work as Kayos Lynn Mirage would receive even more exposure and recognition.

After doing drag for the past five years, not only has Lefeber grown as a performer, but his experience in drag has also given him a confidence in himself and his queerness that may not have been possible otherwise.

“Drag just helped me identify more who I am and what I want out of life. I have no problem now speaking about who I am,” he said. “I don’t get that quiet tone people will get when they start talking about themselves. I don’t shrivel away. I know who I am and I’m really proud of that.”