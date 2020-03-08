Madison Diocese says sexual abuse claims against retired Wisconsin priest are not credible

The Madison Diocese announced Saturday the sexual misconduct allegations made against a retired priest in Jefferson County are not credible.

William Nolan, who formerly presided over a Fort Atkinson parish, will return to his previous status as a retired priest of the Madison Diocese "in good standing," according to a statement. This comes after the church's own investigation into the two separate allegations made against Nolan and his week-long trial in September in which he was acquitted.

Bishop Donald Hying said Nolan is owed "the presumption of innocence and right to a good name," especially after his acquittal and the lack of evidence found in support of the allegations against him. Nolan will be allowed to minister publicly as a priest again, the diocese said.

The Diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board began its investigation after the trial found Nolan not guilty on charges surrounding one of the allegations claiming he sexually abused a boy from 2006 to 2011 in Fort Atkinson.