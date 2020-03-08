You are the owner of this article.
Madison Diocese says sexual abuse claims against retired Wisconsin priest are not credible
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Diocese announced Saturday the sexual misconduct allegations made against a retired priest in Jefferson County are not credible. 

William Nolan, who formerly presided over a Fort Atkinson parish, will return to his previous status as a retired priest of the Madison Diocese "in good standing," according to a statement. This comes after the church's own investigation into the two separate allegations made against Nolan and his week-long trial in September in which he was acquitted

Bishop Donald Hying said Nolan is owed "the presumption of innocence and right to a good name," especially after his acquittal and the lack of evidence found in support of the allegations against him. Nolan will be allowed to minister publicly as a priest again, the diocese said.

The Diocesan Sexual Abuse Review Board began its investigation after the trial found Nolan not guilty on charges surrounding one of the allegations claiming he sexually abused a boy from 2006 to 2011 in Fort Atkinson. 

The other allegation, which the review board also looked into, involved a single incident with a 21-year-old man in 2012, the diocese said. Both claims were made public in May 2018, and Nolan had been on leave since.

The review board decided unanimously there is no credibility for either of the allegations made against Nolan after finding "significant inconsistencies,  including impossibilities involving timing and location in one of the allegations."

The church's investigation involved several interviews, police and church files and other materials collected from the trial, the diocese said.

Nolan will not have any parish assignment as per the norm for retired priests in the Madison Diocese, and he said he will not seek "any public ministry in a parish setting," the diocese said.

