Madison Diocese prohibits COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children at its schools, churches

With children ages 5 to 11 now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, the Madison Catholic Diocese is letting its 102 parishes know they are not allowed to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Diocese schools and churches.

Diocese spokesperson Brent King said the Diocese wants to maintain its "neutrality" on whether to get one of three vaccines approved for children's or adult use, or both, in the United States. All of the vaccines have been proven safe and effective at preventing illness and death from a virus that's killed more than 750,000 Americans.

"The Diocese has not and will not wade into the polarizing and political environment surrounding this issue, especially as it could potentially pressure individuals to act against their consciences," King said in an emailed statement.

At the same time, the Diocese has "repeatedly" advised "it is morally permissible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in good conscience," he said, "but there are also valid reasons, including reasons of conscience, why people might decide not to be vaccinated or have their children vaccinated."