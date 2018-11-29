Anticipating heavy attendance at Bishop Robert Morlino’s funeral on Tuesday, the Diocese of Madison is asking mourners to reserve seats online and warning that it’s possible not everyone will get in.
Those who want to go to the funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., should request no more than four seats at madisondiocese.org/funeral-attendance-request by noon Monday. The diocese said it will notify those who sign up about seating arrangements Monday afternoon.
The church seats about 1,100, according to diocese spokesman Brent King, and there will be space reserved for dignitaries. But he wasn’t sure Wednesday afternoon who they will be or how many of them there will be.
“We are working on both (a) closed-circuit feed to the parish hall and having it streamed live online, with multiple viewing locations (for those who want to watch as a community),” he said in an email. The diocese said details about how to watch the live stream of the funeral will be posted later on the same website used to sign up for a seat.
Morlino died Saturday night after suffering an apparent heart attack during a medical procedure on Nov. 21 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He had been the diocese’s leader since 2003.