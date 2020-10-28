Madison Diocese offering free committal service, placement in crypt for cremated remains

The Catholic Diocese of Madison is helping those holding onto cremated remains of loved ones by offering a committal service and placement in a communal crypt at two of its cemeteries free of charge.
Bishop Donald Hying will lead both services at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison, 2705 Regent St., and Mount Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, 1827 N. Washington St., at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, respectively.
Damian Lenshek, director of cemeteries at the Madison diocese since January 2019, said the diocese dates back to 1946 and although he can't say for sure, no one there currently remembers having done something similar in the past.
"You hear about people scattering cremated remains but more often remains go home with family members and sit there," he said. "Nobody has made a decision on what to do with them, and it's not something you want to revisit."
The program includes free placement of the cremated remains in a designated, communal crypt on the cemetery grounds, free permanent record keeping and free disinterment for one year. After the first year, disinterment rates will apply.
Lenshek, who had no experience with cemeteries prior to his current position, took some courses on managing cemeteries and learned more about the rise of cremation in Wisconsin. He said he learned that more than 60% of people across the state are choosing cremation, but less than half of those cremated remains end up in cemeteries.
Lenshek said there's a number of reasons why people don't end up "laying their loves ones to rest" after cremation, like disagreements among a family or group of loves ones or financial issues.
One reoccurrence he also hears about with cremated remains is that they are left behind at funeral homes. A body will go to a funeral home for cremation then the remains won't get picked up. Funeral homes will often then do a similar communal service with all the remains.
Providing a solution
The financial burden of interment can be a point of contention and stress for those dealing with the death of a loved one. Lenshek said typical cremation burial packages that include memorialization start at about $3,500 and a niche in a columbarium starts at about $5,000. The Madison diocese charges $750 to place an urn in the Sacred Heart of Jesus crypt at Resurrection Cemetery, which is the crypt being used for the free committal service in Madison.
His first thought when considering remains kept at home, Lenshek said, was to offer services at lower costs in case people were holding onto remains because of the price.
This then led to the Madison diocese deciding to dedicate a few crypts to the cause to provide a solution at no cost. A crypt can hold at least 50 urns.
Other services the diocese is offering include memorialization starting at $100, in-ground burial of cremated remains starting at $750 and a private niche placement of remains starting at $2,000.
"I wanted to take away financial reasons for not laying your loved one to rest," Lenshek said.
He said this opportunity has also led to people inquiring about the other options the Madison diocese offers for cremated remains, giving people "the chance and momentum" to think and do something about remains they are holding onto.
Choosing cremation
Burials have become less common across the country in the last decade while more people choose cremation. According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the projected rate of burials in the U.S. this year is nearly 40% while the projected rate of cremation is 56%. In 2010, burials made up roughly 53% of data and cremations made up about 40.4%. Final data in 2015 showed burials dropped to 45% and cremations were up to nearly 48%, the first time the burial rate has been less than the cremation rate in U.S. history.
"Everybody knows somebody with cremated remains at home," Lenshek said.
In Wisconsin, cremations made up nearly 55% of all deaths by method of disposition while burials made up less than 40% in 2015, according to a report published in July by the NFDA. In 2010, almost 45% were cremations and roughly 48% were burials. The 2020 projection puts cremation at almost 64% and burials at about 30%.
The Catholic church acknowledged cremation as acceptable in 1963, but the church's preferred method of interment has always been burying the body. The church does not allow scattering, dividing, comingling or private keeping of cremated remains.
Those interested in taking part in the services do not have to be Catholic.
Lenshek said around 10 people have registered to take part in the services so far, and the oldest remains he has seen listed are from 2010, which he said doesn't surprise him.
Registration is required for the services and must be completed online by Saturday at madisondiocese.org/rest. Cremated remains must come to the cemeteries on Nov. 7 in a durable, standard size container. Urns are also available for purchase from the cemeteries. Containers should be permanently labeled on the outside with the person's full name and date of death.
