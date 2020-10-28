Madison Diocese offering free committal service, placement in crypt for cremated remains

The Catholic Diocese of Madison is helping those holding onto cremated remains of loved ones by offering a committal service and placement in a communal crypt at two of its cemeteries free of charge.

Bishop Donald Hying will lead both services at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison, 2705 Regent St., and Mount Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, 1827 N. Washington St., at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, respectively.

Damian Lenshek, director of cemeteries at the Madison diocese since January 2019, said the diocese dates back to 1946 and although he can't say for sure, no one there currently remembers having done something similar in the past.

"You hear about people scattering cremated remains but more often remains go home with family members and sit there," he said. "Nobody has made a decision on what to do with them, and it's not something you want to revisit."

The program includes free placement of the cremated remains in a designated, communal crypt on the cemetery grounds, free permanent record keeping and free disinterment for one year. After the first year, disinterment rates will apply.