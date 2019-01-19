The Madison Diocese is considering an investigation to learn how many substantiated sexual abuse allegations there have been against clergy after the Green Bay Diocese announced Thursday that more than 40 clergy members had abused minors.
Madison Diocese staff members were taking steps toward launching an investigation and had begun interviewing consultants for a potential review of files but the unexpected death of Bishop Robert Morlino from a cardiac event in November put those plans on hold, spokesman Brent King said Friday.
"In recent months, and even in the days immediately preceding (Morlino's) death, we have had numerous conversations weighing our options in this very regard," Diocese spokesman Brent King said. "The abuse scandal is something Bishop Morlino took very seriously."
The Madison Diocese was notified by the Green Bay Diocese ahead of its public announcement Thursday that 46 of its clergy members had substantiated allegations they sexually abused a minor, according to King. The Green Bay Diocese posted the names of the clergy on its website Thursday.
The Green Bay Diocese said it conducted an internal investigation starting in September and then hired investigators to inspect the files on priests and deacons in its 157 parishes.
At a press conference, Bishop David Ricken apologized to the 98 known victims who had been sexually abused by the clergy in the diocese since 1906. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that only 15 of the 46 clergy members are still alive. One name was withheld pending further review because the priest has contested his inclusion.
Morlino had conversations with lay people on his staff and the Madison Diocese's Sexual Abuse Review Board about potential options the diocese could take with its investigation, according to King.
"This was a decision he was working through and requesting advice on," he said. "His illness and death in November paused any decision on whether to bring an outside firm in to review the Diocese of Madison’s files. It is something that will have to be reconsidered now, with the advice of the same lay leaders, considering both Bishop Morlino’s wishes in this matter and discussing what the next bishop of Madison might want as well."
The Madison Diocese has been watching closely the growing trend across the United States of conducting similar investigation by a number of dioceses and religious communities, King said.
Since last August, about 50 dioceses and religious orders have publicly identified more than 1,000 priests and others accused of sexually assaulting children and nearly 55 more have announced plans to do the same, according to an Associated Press story. That is more than half of the nation's dioceses.
The investigations have followed a grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania that identified nearly 300 "predator priests" dating back seven decades. It also accused church leaders of covering up for the abuses.
About 20 local, state or federal investigations have been launched since the release of the grand jury findings, the AP reported. That could lead to the identification of more clergy members with allegations of sexual abuse of minors, fines against dioceses and more court-ordered safety measures.
King said it has been diocesan policy since 2003 to make those clergy members with credible accusations against them public. In 2003, reports from five state dioceses — including Madison — listed 112 priests or clergy members with substantiated allegations of child abuse lodged against them and at least 323 claims of abuse, according to an Associated Press story in 2004.
The Madison Diocese reported that 19 victims of sexual abuse came from four of its priests between 1950 and 2002, according to the AP story.
Since that report was published and through Morlino’s 15 years as bishop, the Madison Diocese has put out public releases about any and all credible allegations, King said.
Last May, the Diocese issued a statement after William Nolan, a retired Madison priest, was charged in Jefferson County with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. The charges stemmed from when he was a priest at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. According to a criminal complaint a man told police he had a continuous sexual relationship with Nolan from 2006 to 2010 when he was between the ages of 13 and 16.
No trial date has been set for Nolan.