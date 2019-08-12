The Madison Department of Public Health said it is seeking information regarding a dog that bit a man on Friday around 5 p.m. near 2947 University Ave.
The dog is described in a news release as a splotchy brown and black mixed breed dog weighing 30 to 50 pounds.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.
If the dog is not located, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.