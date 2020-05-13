Madison declares year-old Far East Side apartment complex a nuisance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A little more than a year after its opening, a Far East Side Madison affordable housing complex has been declared a chronic nuisance, and its owner could face fines and other charges if it doesn't make changes to improve quality of life and public safety there.

The 94-unit Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way, has been plagued by complaints about noise, disturbances and occasional violence almost since its opening in March 2019, and just last weekend saw a fight that resulted in the arrest of two people, according Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, whose 3rd District includes the area.

In its April 9 notice declaring the property a nuisance, the city points to three of the most serious incidents: a 4-year-old accidentally shot in the foot on Feb. 26; a tenant's nephew shot in the leg outside the tenant's apartment on March 17, and an argument between two tenants over loud music that escalated into a physical fight on March 31.

Madison police tallied 42 calls for service at the property between late October to mid-April, according to a remediation plan submitted the property's owner, Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group, on April 30.

