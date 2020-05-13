Madison declares year-old Far East Side apartment complex a nuisance

A little more than a year after its opening, a Far East Side Madison affordable housing complex has been declared a chronic nuisance, and its owner could face fines and other charges if it doesn't make changes to improve quality of life and public safety there.
The 94-unit Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way, has been plagued by complaints about noise, disturbances and occasional violence almost since its opening in March 2019, and just last weekend saw a fight that resulted in the arrest of two people, according Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, whose 3rd District includes the area.
In its April 9 notice declaring the property a nuisance, the city points to three of the most serious incidents: a 4-year-old accidentally shot in the foot on Feb. 26; a tenant's nephew shot in the leg outside the tenant's apartment on March 17, and an argument between two tenants over loud music that escalated into a physical fight on March 31.
Madison police tallied 42 calls for service at the property between late October to mid-April, according to a remediation plan submitted the property's owner, Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group, on April 30.
The six-building, $20.3 million project received $11 in financing from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and $5.4 million from insurance giant UnitedHealthCare, but no city money. It has 28 two-bedroom and 66 three-bedroom units, all of which are reserved for families making 60% or less of the county's median income.
Lemmer said complaints about Harmony tenants have come from both Harmony residents and the people who live in the duplexes and single-family homes to the east and south.
Assistant city attorney Jennifer Zilavy, who has been handling the nuisance complaint, wasn't sure why the property began seeing problem so soon after its opening, but pointed to inadequate management that didn't set expectations for tenants early on as one possibility. The property'soriginal manager, Oshkosh-based ACC Management Group, was replaced Jan. 1 by Wisconsin Management Company, of Madison, but Zilavy said that so far, problems at the complex continue.
Lemmer said Royal Capital "could have been more responsive and proactive in the beginning."
In a March 17, 2019, column in The Capital Times, Ellen Sexton, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin, touted the Harmony's proximity to Downtown and on-site amenities including a community clubhouse with a library, computer lab and meeting space, fitness center, playground, picnic area with grill and private garages.
"Residents have access to various services and programs such as health and nutrition classes, higher-education courses, financial training and after-school activities, among others," she wrote.
Zilavy said such services have yet to be provided, although they were supposed to be in place by September.
"That would have been helpful to have in place," she said.
Royal Capital's plan to improve conditions at the Harmony includes the addition of services and, by July 1, security cameras and security guards, as well as better enforcement of tenant rules.
Zilavy said the city will monitor the situation there for about 60 days before making a decision on whether to take any further action, which could include fines and charging Royal Capital for police and other city services needed at the property.
Royal Capital development manager Terrell Walter said in an email that his company has a "high level of confidence in Wisconsin Management Company to effectively and professionally manage Harmony at Grandview Commons."
ACC Management did not respond to a request for comment. Wisconsin Management Company had not provided a statement as of Wednesday morning.
