 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Madison declares snow emergency

  • 0

A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the U.S. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in w…

Snow 01-01292023121147

David Landau clears snow from his property along Milwaukee Street as area residents clean up following an overnight weather system that moved through Madison on Sunday.

Madison will be under a snow emergency for Sunday night.

Alternate side parking rules will be in effect for Sunday and Monday nights for the entire city to help plows clear the streets more easily. The city is encouraging residents to find off-street parking if they can.

Garbage and recycling bins should not be put in the street, the city said.

The city started plowing streets at midnight and continued throughout the morning.

During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the city ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. When parking in the ramps overnight, do not park on the top level so this area can be plowed. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics