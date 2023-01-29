Madison declares snow emergency

Madison will be under a snow emergency for Sunday night.

Alternate side parking rules will be in effect for Sunday and Monday nights for the entire city to help plows clear the streets more easily. The city is encouraging residents to find off-street parking if they can.

Garbage and recycling bins should not be put in the street, the city said.

The city started plowing streets at midnight and continued throughout the morning.

During a declared snow emergency you can park for no charge at the city ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. When parking in the ramps overnight, do not park on the top level so this area can be plowed.