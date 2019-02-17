Another snow storm has forced Madison officials to declare a snow emergency after several inches of fresh snow covered the area on Sunday.
Officials declared the city's fourth snow emergency of the year after a little more than 4 inches fell in Madison. About a half of an inch should fall in Madison through Midnight, said Sarah Marquardt, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
But the area could get up to another inch through Sunday, according to the weather service.
The snow emergency starts Sunday night and goes until at least 7 a.m. on Tuesday, said Madison Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
Those parked on city streets Sunday night will have to ensure their vehicles are on the even numbered house or building side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. to avoid a $60 fine or having their vehicles towed.
All other daytime parking restrictions will be enforced on Monday, according to city officials.
Monday refuse and recycling was also cancelled, Romines said.
In addition to frustrating some who rely on street parking, the snow will also probably slow down Monday morning traffic, with plows likely still roads, he said.
"Plan for a slow Monday morning commute and please make good choices by being patient and alert," Romines said. " And, as always, those on the roads may encounter plowing equipment Sunday evening or Monday morning, so please give them plenty of space so they can do their work safely."
Residents also should expect to encounter temporary snow piles on side streets, snow-covered driveway aprons and crosswalks, he said. Streets will likely still be slippery Monday morning.
Crews started plowing main streets and spreading sand and salt at 5 a.m. Sunday.
Once the snow moves through, crews will begin plowing all streets in Madison, Romines said. It should take 14 to 16 hours to completely push the snow off all city streets.
The snow is expected to stop at around midnight, according to the National Weather Service. As of 6 p.m., the Dane County Regional Airport saw 4.2 inches of new snow.
After a slow start to winter, the snowfall through Sunday evening brought Madison's total to 5 inches above the average of 37.2 inches for this time of year, Marquardt said.
"The interesting thing is we were way below (average) until January," she said. "We went from being much below average to all of a sudden catching up."
Madison called it's first snow emergency of the winter on Jan. 22.
Madison isn't the only area municipality to declare a snow emergency. Stoughton, Janesville and Beloit also declared snow emergencies as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on snow emergencies in Madison: Go to cityofmadison.com/residents/winter/.