Madison date night favorite Estrellón to close permanently

Co-owner and chef Tory Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He previously told the Cap Times that Deja Food Group had been approved to receive money through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund but, like many women and business owners of color, did not receive the promised funds. That’s because a series of lawsuits — one of which was brought by the conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — alleged discrimination, leading courts to order the Small Business Administration to stop prioritizing such groups.

The $28.6 billion fund has since run out. According to a recent survey from the Independent Restaurant Coalition of 800 restaurant operators, 82% believe they’ll close if Congress does not replenish the fund.

On social media, customers lamented the loss of a favorite spot for date nights and Basque cakes.

“Estrellón served, by far, the best food anywhere. What a shame this one had to go,” one person wrote.

“Thank you, Estrellón, for the memories back in your early days, of amazing brunches on the bar side and delicious tapas for dinner,” wrote another.

One former staff member recalled developing her craft in the now-shuttered kitchen. “Estrellón will always be one of my fondest memories in the industry.”