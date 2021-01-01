Madison, Dane County to hold 36th annual MLK Day celebration online with best-selling author

The King Coalition of Madison and Dane County will hold its 36th annual King Holiday Observance celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day online this year with a New York Times best-selling author serving as the keynote speaker.

The 2021 King Holiday Observance set for Jan. 18 will feature Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., author of "Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” a book with "elements of biography, criticism and memoir" in regards to the late writer and activist, according to a New York Times book review.

Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, according to the King Coalition's news release. He makes appearances in the media as a columnist for Time Magazine, as a contributor on MSNBC programs and more.