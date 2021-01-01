Madison, Dane County to hold 36th annual MLK Day celebration online with best-selling author

The King Coalition of Madison and Dane County will hold its 36th annual King Holiday Observance celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day online this year with a New York Times best-selling author serving as the keynote speaker.
The 2021 King Holiday Observance set for Jan. 18 will feature Eddie S. Glaude, Jr., author of "Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” a book with "elements of biography, criticism and memoir" in regards to the late writer and activist, according to a New York Times book review.
Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University, according to the King Coalition's news release. He makes appearances in the media as a columnist for Time Magazine, as a contributor on MSNBC programs and more.
The main observance will take place online from 6 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 and include the presenting of the Madison-Dane County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian award by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Angela Fitzgerald, host of "Wisconsin Life" on Wisconsin Public Television, will host the observance, while musician Leotha Stanley will lead an online version of the MLK Community Choir. More information and instructions on how to attend will be posted on the King Coalition's website.
The main observance will come after other King Coalition events. The MLK Community Dinner, which usually kicks off the holiday weekend, will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Other online events leading up to the main observance include:
- MLK Ecumenical Service, 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2019 Fisher St., Madison. Instructions on how to watch the broadcast will be posted online at mlkingcoalition.org.
- MLK Youth Call to Service, 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, free sessions will be conducted over Zoom and feature local representatives. Middle and high school youth are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required online at go.madison.com/mlking2021, and space is limited.
Fave 5: Reporter Shanzeh Ahmad's favorite stories of 2020
My picks for this year are reflective of some of the big themes throughout 2020.
I know a lot of hardship came from the pandemic, but I was fortunate enough to be able to highlight some of the positivity going around in light of the tough times. My stories about some faith communities embracing new ways of coming together, whether it be socially-distanced outdoor church services or local synagogues holding New Year holiday celebrations online, were extremely gratifying.
Another light story to come out of quarantine was about a family in Middleton starting a newspaper with content for kids, by kids. The online venture gave kids a creative way to process what was going on in the world.
I helped cover many protests this year as the Black Lives Matter movement surged, but the solidarity march sponsored by the African American Council of Churches was by far the biggest group I had seen. Several thousand people, believers and nonbelievers alike, marched along State Street to the Capitol to stand with the movement.
Rounding out my favorites is a story about the Dane County Diaper Bank helping fill a critical role lacking in federal assistance programs. I actually started working on the story right before everything shut down. Our focus for a while after that was COVID-19 coverage, and I wasn't able to get back to the diaper bank story for a few months. Once I had the opportunity to give it proper treatment, it definitely became a favorite.
