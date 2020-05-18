Madison and Dane County launching plan to reopen economy in phases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Businesses can start preparing to reopen at reduced capacity, according to a plan by local health officials that outlines a multi-phased approach to reopening Dane County's economy while still addressing the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forward Dane plan from Public Health Madison and Dane County sets standards for increasing the number of customers allowed into nonessential businesses, many of which have not been able to open their doors since Gov. Tony Evers first issued his "safer at home" order in March.

The plan says that starting Tuesday, businesses can begin preparing to reopen safely. As early as next week, the county could step into the first of three phases and allow most businesses to open to 25% capacity, so long as certain key metrics are met.

Each phase will last for at least 14 days — the incubation time of the coronavirus — before Public Health assesses whether to move to the next phase.

Metrics that Public Health will monitor include the number of tests conducted, the percentage of positive tests, the availability of hospitals to care for all patients and the success of contact tracing.