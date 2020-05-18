You are the owner of this article.
Madison and Dane County launching plan to reopen economy in phases
COVID-19 Press Conference

Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, speaks during a press conference in March.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Businesses can start preparing to reopen at reduced capacity, according to a plan by local health officials that outlines a multi-phased approach to reopening Dane County's economy while still addressing the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forward Dane plan from Public Health Madison and Dane County sets standards for increasing the number of customers allowed into nonessential businesses, many of which have not been able to open their doors since Gov. Tony Evers first issued his "safer at home" order in March. 

The plan says that starting Tuesday, businesses can begin preparing to reopen safely. As early as next week, the county could step into the first of three phases and allow most businesses to open to 25% capacity, so long as certain key metrics are met.

Each phase will last for at least 14 days — the incubation time of the coronavirus — before Public Health assesses whether to move to the next phase. 

Metrics that Public Health will monitor include the number of tests conducted, the percentage of positive tests, the availability of hospitals to care for all patients and the success of contact tracing.

"These metrics are critical for assessing our readiness to reopen Dane County,” said health department director Janel Heinrich.

The plan calls for loosening public health measures when cases fall, as well as for tightening measures if cases begin to rise again. 

Along with the reopening plan, Public Health issued an emergency order Monday easing restrictions from an earlier order that would have prevented many nonessential businesses from conducting any on-site operations. 

“Changes in orders are confusing, and we know how frustrating they have been for businesses and the public," Heinrich said. "By enacting today’s Prepare for a Safe Reopen phase, we are making sure each sector has time to get things ready for safe operations during phase one," Heinrich said.

Public Health's first emergency order was issued last week, following the state Supreme Court's 4-3 decision that overturned Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, which placed statewide restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

The local order doesn't allow local authorities to arrest people who violate it, in accordance with guidance from state Attorney General Josh Kaul. In a recommendation issued Friday, Kaul advised against using criminal penalties to enforce municipal stay-at-home orders, following the Supreme Court's decision.

Monday's order removes restrictions on travel and opens tennis courts and disc golf courses with limitations. It also places hygiene-related requirements on businesses that plan to reopen. 

Businesses and others reopening

Under phase one of the Forward Dane plan, businesses — including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys — will be able to open with up to 25% of their capacity, expanding to 50% and 75% under phases two and three, respectively. 

Outdoor gatherings, such as festivals and fairs, would be open 25 people — not including employees — in phase one, followed by 100 and 250 people in later phases. Indoor gatherings in phase one would allow for 10 people, followed by 50 and 100 people in later phases.

Religious entities, faith services and places of worship are able, under the preparation stage beginning Tuesday, to open to 25% capacity. That same limit is placed on those entities under Phase 1, expanding to 50% and 75% in Phases 2 and 3.

Salons, tattoo shops and spas will be able to open to customers on an appointment-only basis, once the county enters Phase 1. Employees must wear face coverings at all times and customers should wear face coverings when possible. 

This report will be updated. 

