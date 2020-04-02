Madison, Dane County brace for COVID-19 impact on emergency food system

"We have to believe we can meet the demand because we have no other option but to keep up with it, that's the reality," she said.

Orge also said Second Harvest is receiving as many as five times the normal number of calls asking for assistance. United Way of Dane County said people who need help should call its 211 resource line, which will connect callers to basic needs and available relief services, including the closest emergency food providers.

Several of the food bank's partner organizations -- including Badger Prairie Needs Network, River Food Pantry and Middleton Outreach Ministry -- are also stepping up to meet community needs by increasing the hours and reach of services provided, offering curbside pickup and more.

"This is really a story of collaboration and partnerships," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "I appreciate how resilient our local food system is and that we are able to keep delivering the food that people need even in tough times."

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county is also partnering with Second Harvest through the Alliant Energy Center, where food is being stored and packaged to help with the food bank's space needs.