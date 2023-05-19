Hundreds of workers represented by a CUNA Mutual Group union early Friday morning picketed outside the company's Madison headquarters as part of a strike the union organized after it wasn't able to negotiate an agreement with the company on a new labor contract, as the last one expired in February 2022.

Picket lines of CUNA Mutual Group workers, which are part of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39, could be seen as early as 7 a.m. Friday and are expected to stay until 6 p.m. outside the company's offices at 5810 Mineral Point Road. The strike will resume on Monday, and is the first in the company's and union's history. OPEIU Local 39 represents roughly 450 CUNA Mutual Group workers.

CUNA Mutual Group is an insurance company that provides financial services to thousands of cooperatives, credit unions and other customers around the world. The business said it has roughly 4,200 total employees, with 1,750 in the Madison area. It has negotiated with the OPEIU Local 39 since 1946.

A majority of the union’s membership voted in April to authorize the strike, OPEIU Local 39 spokesperson Andrew Sernatinger said last month. He said 92% of the members who voted favored the strike.

