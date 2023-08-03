The two left northbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Lien Road in Madison are closed following a crash.
Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. Traffic impacts are expect to last for around one hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Abbey Machtig
