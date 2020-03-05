Madison council member Sheri Carter says she will recuse from future votes affecting agency

Madison Ald. Sheri Carter said Thursday she will recuse herself from future votes affecting the agency whose board she sits on after a local blogger and activist accused her of having a conflict of interest.
In a blog post Monday, former Ald. Brenda Konkel documented what she said was tens of thousands of dollars Carter had voted to allocate to the Madison homeless services agency Porchlight over the last five years. Carter serves as the unpaid president of Porchlight's board of directors.
Konkel pointed to a city ordinance that bars council members from using their position "in a way that produces or assists in the production of a benefit, direct or indirect, for ... an organization with which the incumbent or her or his immediate family member is associated."
In most of the cases Konkel highlights, it appears the money at issue was state grant funding and the city had no direct role in determining where it would go. Decisions about what entities receive funding in such cases are made by the board of the Madison-Dane County Homeless Services Consortium, which represents local homeless services providers, Madison Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe said.
"It was my understanding that because we are just a fiscal agent that I could go ahead and vote for those," Carter said.
Carter, who was elected to represent the South Side's District 14 in 2015, said she had asked the city's legal department about her recusal responsibilities early on in her elected career, "but everybody needs a refresher."
City Attorney Mike May declined to comment on whether Carter should have recused herself from the votes affecting Porchlight, saying that if a complaint is filed in the matter, his office could be called upon to advise the city's Ethics Board.
Konkel said she hadn't decided on whether to file a complaint.