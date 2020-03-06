Madison could take another look at equipping police with body cameras

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, a longtime supporter of piloting body cameras in Madison, pointed to Bidar's past opposition to the cameras and said her proposal for the new effort was not shared with him before it was introduced.

"I'm looking at this as a preemptive strike to kill any attempt to have a body-worn camera (pilot)," he said of the proposed new committee.

In its report, the police Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee points to the "sensitive and intrinsically political nature of many of the issues involved" in adopting body cameras, including the impact they could have on privacy and undocumented immigrants. And it cites recent research on the effects of body cameras as a reason for revisiting the issue in a new committee. Such research has been mixed on whether the cameras help reduce the incidence of police use of force and complaints against police, or increase trust between police and citizens.

The 2014 police department report on body cameras found that the cameras can increase transparency and lead to fewer complaints from citizens, but it also questioned whether cameras would deliver on the promise of improving community relations and estimated a high cost — about $955,000 — to implement a camera program citywide.