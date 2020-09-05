Madison community mourns loss of prominent Black activist and community leader James Graham Jr.

James C. Graham Jr., a prominent Black activist and former CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, died Friday.
Graham’s death followed his collapse earlier in the week as he was on his way to dinner to celebrate his wedding anniversary, according to the Urban League.
Graham served as the CEO of the Urban League between 1977 and 1983, a time that was tumultuous for both the nation and Madison.
Graham had pointed to numerous flashpoints across the nation during his tenure as evidence of the anti-racism work that needed to be done and, in an interview with The Capital Times in 1978, he said a goal for the Urban League was “to bring a sense of community in the city."
He believed "the Urban League working in conjunction with other organizations, could bring that feeling to Madison,” the organization said in a statement.
During his tenure as Urban League CEO, Graham established several initiatives, including a tutorial program to help students receive their GEDs, an ex-offenders reintegration program and an apprenticeship program for skilled labor jobs.
As Madison’s Spanish-speaking population grew, Graham heeded the National Urban League's call for “new strategies for changing times” as he helped establish the Cuban-Haitian Employment Program. The Urban League staff held office hours at Centro Hispano’s Fairchild Street offices, which marked the beginning of a strong partnership between the two organizations.
Graham also forged a partnership between business and community leaders through the launch of beginner and intermediate clerical skills training internship programs that helped to support the community, as well as companies such as IBM, American Family Insurance, CUNA, Oscar Mayer, Wisconsin Power & Light, M&I, First Wisconsin National Bank and EDS Federal Corp, according to the Urban League. The internship program was founded in response to government cuts to social programs that helped to support members of under served communities.
“Mr. Graham made a solid foundation in the Urban League that we’ve been able to benefit from today," said Ruben Anthony, current president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. "His contribution to the Urban League movement will always be remembered.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.