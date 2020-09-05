Madison community mourns loss of prominent Black activist and community leader James Graham Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James C. Graham Jr., a prominent Black activist and former CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, died Friday.

Graham’s death followed his collapse earlier in the week as he was on his way to dinner to celebrate his wedding anniversary, according to the Urban League.

Graham served as the CEO of the Urban League between 1977 and 1983, a time that was tumultuous for both the nation and Madison.

Graham had pointed to numerous flashpoints across the nation during his tenure as evidence of the anti-racism work that needed to be done and, in an interview with The Capital Times in 1978, he said a goal for the Urban League was “to bring a sense of community in the city."

He believed "the Urban League working in conjunction with other organizations, could bring that feeling to Madison,” the organization said in a statement.

During his tenure as Urban League CEO, Graham established several initiatives, including a tutorial program to help students receive their GEDs, an ex-offenders reintegration program and an apprenticeship program for skilled labor jobs.