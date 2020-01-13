Madison Community Foundation gives $605K in grants to 22 local nonprofits

The Madison Community Foundation on Monday announced $605,000 in grants to 22 nonprofit organizations throughout the Madison area. The foundation's final round of grants for 2019 brought the total amount awarded last year to $2.1 million.

The grants provide opportunities and support to nonprofits in the foundation's five focus areas: learning, community development, arts and culture, environment and organizational capacity building.

Tom Linfield, the foundation's vice president of community impact, said each of the 22 nonprofits is "galvanizing volunteers, raising dollars and committed to making Dane County an extraordinary place to live." He said the foundation is "constantly amazed" by the passion, ingenuity and tenacity of leaders in the nonprofit sector.

"The grantees are helping make this a rich and just community," Linfield said. "Madison Community Foundation is proud to invest in these key organizations."

The grants include a focus on diversity and inclusion. The grant money comes primarily from the foundation's Community Impact fund, which president and CEO Bob Sorge said is made possible by "thousands of donors in our community who have come together and given."