The Madison Community Foundation is giving $813,000 to 22 nonprofits in Dane County, bringing the 2018 grants total to more than $2.2 million.
The foundation announced the awarding of the community impact grants on Thursday.
The largest grant of $100,000 went to Goodman Community Center for its building and expansion project.
The community impact grants were awarded to organizations addressing the needs and opportunities in five areas, including learning, community development, arts and culture, environment and organizational capacity building.
The 22 grants were made to:
- 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc., $27,000 to launch the "100 Scholars Process."
- Arts and Literature Laboratory, $20,000 to merge with the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium.
- Capital City Theatre, $15,000 to build capacity for the regional musical theater company.
- CEOs of Tomorrow, Inc., $21,000 to grow the "These Teens Mean Busines$" internship program.
- Charles Hamilton Houston Institute, $10,000 to support students of color planning to attend a historically black college or university.
- Children's Dyslexia Center, $25,000 to expand the tutoring program to Goodman Community Center.
- Community GroundWorks, $10,000 to support its merger with Center for Resilient Cities.
- Community Shares of Wisconsin, $90,000 in three $30,000 annual grants for the Big Share, an online giving day raising money for the organization and its 70 member nonprofits.
- The First Tee of South Central Wisconsin, $25,000 to build capacity in three after school learning centers to reduce gaps in opportunity and achievement in communities of color.
- Free Bikes 4 Kidz Wisconsin, $50,000 to build capacity to collect, refurbish and donate 2,000 free bikes to children and families.
- GiGi's Playhouse - Madison, $15,000 for a vocational training program for people with Down syndrome.
- Groundswell Conspiracy, $19,000 to partner with Community GroundWorks, to create land security for Hmong farmers at Westport Community Farm.
- Literacy Network, $75,000 in three $25,000 annual grants, to partner with the new Madison College campus on the South Side, to increase English language skills for low-income, adult immigrants.
- Madison Children's Museum, $30,000 to improve and enhance the Rooftop Ramble.
- Madison Circus Space, $50,000 for new building and performance space.
- Madison Public Library Foundation, $25,000 to launch the Readmobile with Dane County Library Service for use in five under-resourced neighborhoods.
- Madison Reading Project, $50,000 to buy the Book Reading Bus, to deliver books and educational materials to low-income neighborhoods, community centers, shelters, libraries and festivals.
- Maydm, $46,000 to expand the STEM Immersion Camp to prepare girls and youth of color for education and careers in computer science and technology.
- Parents Advocating Student Success (PASS) Inc., $30,000 for a two-to-one matching campaign endowment at Madison Community Foundation, for the Verona Area Core Knowledge Charter School.
- Sunshine Place, $50,000 to expand its footprint and provide more social services, including the food pantry and product distribution.
- Wisconsin Bike Federation, $30,000 for the Just Bikes equity initiative to build bike repair stations in low-income neighborhoods.