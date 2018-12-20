Madison Community Foundation grant recipients

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. – $27,000 to launch “The 100 Scholars Process,” a support network of educators, tutors, corporate, adult and peer mentors, and the dedicated membership of 100 Black Men of Madison, for students who have demonstrated or are capable of high achievement in academic, leadership, and creativity.

Arts + Literature Laboratory – $20,000 for the merger of Arts + Literature Laboratory and Greater Madison Jazz Consortium.

Capital City Theatre – $15,000 to build the capacity of Madison’s first professional regional musical theater company.

CEOs of Tomorrow, Inc. – $21,000 to grow the “These Teens Mean Busines$” internship program through partnerships with local entrepreneurs.

Charles Hamilton Houston Institute – $10,000 to support students of color as they prepare for, apply to, and enroll in a historically black college or university.

Children’s Dyslexia Center – $25,000 to expand its successful tutoring program to Goodman Community Center.

Community GroundWorks – $10,000 to support the merger of Community GroundWorks and Center for Resilient Cities.

Community Shares of Wisconsin – $90,000 (3-year, $30,000 grant) for the Big Share, an online giving day that raises money for Community Shares and its 70 member nonprofits.

The First Tee of South Central Wisconsin – $25,000 to build capacity in three after-school learning centers that help reduce gaps in opportunity and achievement in communities of color.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison – $50,000 to build the capacity to annually collect, refurbish, and donate 2,000 free bikes to children and families.

GiGi’s Playhouse‐Madison – $15,000 for an innovative vocational training program to prepare people with Down syndrome for employment and independence.

Goodman Community Center – $100,000 to Goodman Community Center’s building and expansion project to reduce over-crowding and serve more residents.

Groundswell Conservancy – $19,000 to partner with Community GroundWorks to create land security for Hmong farmers at Westport Community Farm.

Literacy Network – $75,000 (3-year, $25,000) for a partnership with the new Madison College on the south side to increase English language skills for low-income, adult immigrants and connect them to opportunities for high school completion, career advising, and workforce training.

Madison Children’s Museum – $30,000 to improve and enhance the Rooftop Ramble, adding accessibility features for people with disabilities, and create an interactive exhibit on renewable energy.

Madison Circus Space – $50,000 for the new building and performance space to increase capacity for teaching and performing circus arts, as well as fostering arts entrepreneurship.

Madison Public Library Foundation – $25,000 to launch the Readmobile with Dane County Library Service for use in five under-resourced neighborhoods.

Madison Reading Project – $50,000 to purchase The Book Reading Bus to deliver books and educational materials to low-income neighborhoods, community centers, shelters, libraries, and festivals throughout Dane County.

Maydm – $46,000 to expand the STEM Immersion Camp and mentoring program to prepare girls and youth of color for education and careers in computer science and technology.

Parents Advocating Student Success (P.A.S.S.), Inc. for Verona Area Core Knowledge Charter School – $30,000 for a 2:1 matching campaign to grow the endowment fund at Madison Community Foundation.

Sunshine Place – $50,000 will support a campaign to expand its footprint and provide more social services, including increased food pantry and product distribution and improved safety and accessibility for volunteers.

Wisconsin Bike Fed – $30,000 for the JUST Bikes equity initiative that builds bike repair stations in low-income neighborhoods, conducts safety and bike repair classes, and offers bike internship and employment programs.