Madison committees cool on proposal to break up homeless encampments

The proposal would direct staff to enforce existing city ordinances that ban overnight camping in parks and break up unauthorized encampments like one in McPike Park.

It calls for city staff to work with the county and homeless service organizations to help find “more humane housing options.”

Baldeh told the Parks Commission the intent of the resolution is not to criminalize homelessness, but he said it is to jump-start a community effort to get people sleeping outside into safer settings.

“We should find other options where we house these people as opposed to insisting any resolution that wants to address the situation is anti-homeless people,” he said. “I do care about these people, but I do think this resolution needs to move forward so we can all find a way to solve this.”

If approved by the City Council, Baldeh envisioned those living in encampments would be provided information on existing shelter options, and the ordinances banning camping would only be enforced against those who then continue to remain on public land.

He said he wouldn’t want police involved in breaking up camps if it came to it.