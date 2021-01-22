Madison committee recommends police body cameras — with extensive caveats

The latest city of Madison committee to study police body cameras voted Friday in favor of their use — but with a raft of preconditions that make it unlikely the increasingly popular technology will be become standard in the Madison Police Department anytime soon.
The majority of the six-member Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee voted to recommend that the City Council implement the use of cameras via a pilot program first so that police can collect data and study the effects of cameras in one policing district before rolling them out departmentwide. Currently, only members of the SWAT team use them.
The only committee member to vote against recommending the cameras was Veronica Figueroa Velez. She brought up other struggles the community is currently facing, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increasing homelessness, as reasons why she can't support funding going toward cameras instead of other issues.
"In this time and place where we are still in the middle of a pandemic with absolutely no strategy to moving forward to keep both our community and even our public servants, police officers also safe and us safe, I don't think we have the financial capacity to spend on equipment right now," she said.
But Tom Brown, committee co-chair, said body cameras are not the "panacea" but a viable tool that can be used to deal with some of bigger issues surrounding policing, like increasing transparency and building trust.
"I want to make a new history," he said. "I want to build a new foundation of care, of trust, of training, of transparency, of accountability and unity, but if you try nothing new and we keep waiting, well how do we know if things are going to get better or worse?"
Wider adoption of body cameras is contingent on a successful pilot program and the city, Madison police and the Dane County District Attorney's Office adopting eight other measures the committee feels are key to making sure the cameras are used appropriately and don't further undermine the public's trust of the police or further criminalize people of color.
Among them are that the city and MPD "have made substantial and sustained progress toward adopting the other reforms recommended by the previous Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee," of which there are 177.
Others seek to mitigate or limit the use of cameras if they are associated with an uptick in the number of people being charged with crimes.
Two aimed directly at the DA's office would require it to "enact a policy to review any relevant BWC (body-worn camera) video before making a charging decision in any case referred by MPD where BWC video is available" and be "committed to measures sufficient to prevent an overall increase in charging rates and criminalization in low-level offenses caused by MPD BWC implementation."
Before Friday's meeting, Keith Findley, co-chair of the committee and a professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, called the conditions "attainable" and "necessary."
"And while we cannot control entities like the DA’s office, (District Attorney Ismael Ozanne) has already told the committee he wants BWCs and agrees in principle with the idea of reviewing footage prior to making charging decisions, for example," he said in an email. "I would not expect anything in these recommendations to be a deal-breaker for parties or entities that want BWCs."
The committee's vote is the latest development in years of on-again, off-again deliberation by Madison city leaders on the body camera question — punctuated by several controversial fatal police shootings in Madison, the investigations of which could have benefited from body camera video.
A 52-page draft of the committee's report notes that many local organizations serving people of color support police body cameras, and that public support nationally for them them is almost 90%. The Madison Police Department — long recognized for its focus on community policing and progressive approach to law enforcement — and its union have supported their adoption for years.
Investigators and the public also increasingly rely on publicly or privately owned stationary cameras, as well as bystander video, for firsthand evidence in crimes and controversial police interactions. Madison police squad cars have long been equipped with dashboard and backseat cameras and police have access to more than 1,300 public and private cameras around the city city, largely in the Downtown area.
As of last year, 13 of 24 law enforcement agencies in Dane County equipped their officers with body cameras, and five of Wisconsin's 10 largest city police departments have the cameras.
A state Department of Justice survey conducted in November found that about 63 percent of the 434 law enforcement agencies that answered questions about body cameras use the devices to some extent, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
Past efforts to adopt police body-worn cameras in Madison, however, have been hampered by opposition from many of the city's most vocal police critics and their allies on the council. They have pointed out that the cameras don't necessarily lead to less police use of force and say the police department — which often accounts for the largest portion of city spending — doesn't need any more resources.
Madison's history with police body cameras goes back to 2014, when in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the City Council passed a resolution directing the Police Department to study cameras.
The police study made no recommendations, and since then, three city committees have taken up the issue. An earlier committee, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee, in September 2015 voted against moving ahead with a program out of fears the technology could be abused or seen as a false panacea for improving public trust in law enforcement, especially in minority communities.
Meanwhile, the city has in recent years passed up opportunities to apply for federal funding for body cameras for patrol officers and rejected an offer from Taser International to outfit officers with free body cameras for a year. Twice the City Council has rejected budget amendments to cameras.
The City Council has included funding in this year's budget to conduct a body-camera pilot program.
State Journal reporter Shanzeh Ahmad contributed to this report.