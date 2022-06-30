Madison.com has free access through July 4; here are 6 reasons to visit

You can enjoy unlimited access to Madison.com through the July 4 holiday. Each day, the website provides readers with the latest local and national news, sports and entertainment. Here are six reasons to read and subscribe:

Award-winning investigations

State Journal reporters dig deep to hold the powerful accountable and expose injustices.

From the investigation into why the Vilas Zoo lost its only Black zookeepers to abusive behavior by a professor at UW-Madison, these stories have brought change in the community.

Stellar sports coverage

Nobody covers Badger sports better than the team of State Journal reporters and photographers. Read all the latest coverage at Madison.com, where you'll also find sports news on the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and local high schools.

Phil Hands cartoons

Whether it's gun control or the World's Largest Brat Fest, Phil Hands has a take on any issue. You can see his latest cartoon, or browse collections of cartoons by topics, in the Opinion section of the website.

Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson gets caught passing notes Uncle Sam catches U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, trying to pass notes to undermine our democracy in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

State politics coverage

Alexander Shur and Mitchell Schmidt work tirelessly to provide readers with the latest news from the Capitol. Recent work includes complete coverage of how the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion affects Wisconsin and election coverage, including stories from the state conventions.

News about your favorite restaurants

The Weary Traveler changed hands after 20 years. Madison's only Arby's restaurant started selling wagyu burgers. Samara Kalk Derby keeps you up to date on the latest news about the region's restaurants so you can plan your free time around the best eating opportunities.

Captivating photography

Every day, State Journal photographers seek to capture moments that capture the heart of Madison. From fun at the pools to protests at the Capitol, we're ready to preserve those memories.