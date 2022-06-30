Madison.com has free access through July 4; here are 6 reasons to visit

You can enjoy unlimited access to Madison.com through the July 4 holiday. Each day, the website provides readers with the latest local and national news, sports and entertainment. Here are six reasons to read and subscribe:
Award-winning investigations
State Journal reporters dig deep to hold the powerful accountable and expose injustices.
Nobody covers Badger sports better than the team of State Journal reporters and photographers. Read all the latest coverage at Madison.com, where you'll also find sports news on the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and local high schools.
Whether it's gun control or the World's Largest Brat Fest, Phil Hands has a take on any issue. You can see his latest cartoon, or browse collections of cartoons by topics, in the Opinion section of the website.
The Weary Traveler changed hands after 20 years. Madison's only Arby's restaurant started selling wagyu burgers. Samara Kalk Derby keeps you up to date on the latest news about the region's restaurants so you can plan your free time around the best eating opportunities.
Captivating photography
Every day, State Journal photographers seek to capture moments that capture the heart of Madison. From fun at the pools to protests at the Capitol, we're ready to preserve those memories.
Photos: Boaters navigate through Paddle and Portage